Brownies to be renamed Embers in effort to remove barriers for racialized kids

Girl Guides of Canada announced Wednesday it's changing the name of its Brownies branch to Embers in an effort to be more inclusive.

The organization said in November it wanted to change the name of its program for seven- and eight-year-old girls to remove barriers for those who are racialized.

"With this new name, we hope even more girls will see guiding as a place where they can just be themselves, grow their confidence and explore their talents and interests," said an email Girl Guides sent to parents.

Girl Guides said it consulted past and present racialized members to come up with a new name that's more welcoming.

Embers was one of two names members voted on, according to the Girl Guides website. The other contender was Comets.

The new name is expected to be in place by September.

"While we'll be doing our best to phase in the name as quickly as possible, you can expect to see and hear the old name in programming, resources and other materials until then," the email said.

The email says nothing will change for girls already in the program.

