Police arrest 12-year-old girl in Middle Sackville stabbing
A 12-year-old has been arrested following a "physical altercation" with a 15-year-old girl on Sunday in Middle Sackville, Halifax District RCMP say.
15-year-old was injured in altercation on Sunday, RCMP say
A 12-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a "physical altercation" in Middle Sackville on Sunday, according to a press release from the Halifax District RCMP.
It said police were called to Millwood Drive at around 7:30 p.m.
The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The 12-year-old was arrested at the scene and was later released with conditions. She will appear in court at a later date.
Police said their investigation is underway.
