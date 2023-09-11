Police arrest 12-year-old girl in Middle Sackville stabbing

A 12-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a "physical altercation" in Middle Sackville on Sunday, according to a press release from the Halifax District RCMP.

It said police were called to Millwood Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 12-year-old was arrested at the scene and was later released with conditions. She will appear in court at a later date.

Police said their investigation is underway.

MORE TOP STORIES