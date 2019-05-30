Girl, 10, killed in apparent hit and run in Big Bras d'Or

A 10-year-old girl from North Sydney was killed Thursday night while riding her bicycle in Big Bras d'Or, Cape Breton.

Victoria County RCMP say they were called along with Emergency Health Services to Black Rock Road around 9:45 p.m.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say it appears the girl had been struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

Police say they later found the SUV at a home in Victoria County.

A collision analyst was called to the scene, and the road reopened this morning. There's no word on charges.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

