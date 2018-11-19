Longtime Nova Scotia politician Gerald O'Malley dies

One-time Halifax deputy mayor and former Liberal cabinet minister Gerald O'Malley has died. He would have celebrated his 91st birthday next week.

O'Malley spent 18 years as a politician, first as a city councillor representing Halifax's north end, then as the area's MLA and cabinet minister in the Liberal governments of John Savage and Russell MacLellan.

New Democrat Maureen MacDonald ended O'Malley's political career in 1998. She rode a wave of resentment toward the Liberals in her third attempt to win the seat for the NDP.

During his time as minister of supply and services, O'Malley once faced an angry crowd when he was in Sydney to announce the plan to cap the tar ponds. Protesters forced him to cut short the event and retreat from the room.

O'Malley was also the first president of the Nova Scotia Community College's Akerley campus in Dartmouth.

He is survived by Marie, his wife of 65 years, and by his four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.