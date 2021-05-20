Bedford man charged with sexually assaulting minor in Ontario

A 69-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing sexual assault charges in Ontario for incidents involving a minor that date back to between 2001 and 2004.

Gerald Conrad has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference of a person under 14, one count of invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 14 and exposure involving a person under 14.

York Regional Police say they received a report about the incidents on Nov. 3, 2020.

Police say Conrad lived in Nova Scotia, but had travelled to Markham, Ont., to visit friends and family between April 2001 and October 2004. During that period, the victim, who was under 14 at the time, was allegedly sexually assaulted twice at a residence in Markham.

Police arrested Conrad in Nova Scotia, and York Regional Police took custody of him on May 12.

York Regional Police distributed a photo of Conrad and urged any additional victims, witnesses or people with information to come forward.

