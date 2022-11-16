Geoff MacLellan leaves top public service posts

Almost a year to the day he was announced as chair of the Halifax Regional Municipality Housing Task Force and seven months since becoming deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Geoff MacLellan has left the public service.

"Geoff has played a critical role in addressing the housing crisis in HRM and working to increase the housing supply as quickly as possible," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release.

"As a deputy, he was instrumental in building relationships with other governments and representing Nova Scotia's trade interests."

MacLellan is believed to be taking a job in the private sector. He could not be reached for comment.

Houston's deputy minister, Laura Lee Langley, will fill the Intergovernmental Affairs role on an interim basis until a new deputy is hired. MacLellan will remain chair of the housing task force until a replacement is appointed "in the near future," according to the news release.

Houston tapped MacLellan to lead the task force just three months after the former Liberal MLA retired from politics ahead of the 2021 provincial election.

MacLellan represented Glace Bay from 2010-21, serving in the cabinets of former premiers Stephen McNeil and Iain Rankin.

The creation of the housing task force was a contentious move by the Houston government.

Intended to help expedite development in Halifax Regional Municipality in the midst of a housing crisis, officials with the city have expressed concerns that the task force infringes on their territory. Task force meetings are not public and minutes are sparse.

MacLellan's annual salary for his work as both a deputy minister and chair of the task force was about $200,000.

