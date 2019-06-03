Declaration of genocide validates Indigenous experience, says victim's family

Annie Bernard-Daisley is glad the final report into murdered and missing Indigenous women across Canada describes what happened to them as a genocide.

"The colonial system that was put in, that was supposed to ensure our safety, ensure that our lives mattered, failed. The people that were here to protect us failed," said Bernard-Daisley, whose 22-year-old cousin, Cassidy Bernard, was found dead in her home in We'koqma'q, N.S., last October.

"That term just sums it up. Genocide. It validates what everybody's been saying all these decades, upon decades, upon decades."

Thousands of Indigenous women and girls who were murdered or disappeared across the country are victims of a Canadian genocide, says the final report of an inquiry that stretched over three years.

The report released Monday calls on all governments to make "imperative" changes addressing rights, culture, health, wellness, security and justice.

The are also "calls for justice" directed at industries, institutions, media, health-care providers, educators, police, Correctional Service Canada and child welfare workers. There are a total of 231 recommendations in the report.

Bernard-Daisley said she was happy to see the report calls on Canadians to take part in addressing the broad structural changes required to fix the systemic causes of violence.

"Everybody in our community knows somebody that's been murdered. That's a sad reality."

She said police have put little emphasis on investigating deaths of Indigenous women.

Cassidy Bernard was 22 when she was found dead in her home on We'koqma'q First Nation on Oct. 24. Police have released little information about their investigation or the circumstances of her death. (Facebook)

"When they let those criminals go because our lives have been so devalued over the course of generations with the colonial system, with everything, those murderers are still walking amongst everybody else, including them.

"We're more valuable in society than anybody ever thinks," said Bernard-Daisley.

RCMP said Bernard's death was suspicious and not a random act, but have not said whether they're treating the case as a homicide.

Cheryl Maloney, the founding president of the Atlantic Canadian advocacy group Eastern Door Indigenous Women's Association, said she was moved to tears when saw the final recommendations in the report.

"We did a lot of work and advocacy for this truth to be recognized," she said.

Cheryl Maloney, founding president of Eastern Door Indigenous Women’s Association, says she's pleased to see the inquiry's report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls calls on Canadians to make a difference. (CBC)

Maloney was also pleased to see the report urges Canadians to take part in combating violence, holding governments accountable and decolonizing.

She said non-Indigenous Canadians also called for the inquiry 10 years ago.

"It was actually Canadians who were in the streets with us, looking for missing and murdered women, rallying on Parliament Hill."

Kelly Regan, the provincial minister responsible for Advisory Council on the Status of Women, said she will review the recommendations over the summer, along with the departments of justice and health.

"We all have to do a deep dive on a 1,200-page report and better understand how we can meet the recommendations," she said.

"Nova Scotia is committed to making sure we eradicate violence against women, including aboriginal women and girls as well LGBTQQIA and two-spirit communities."

The report recommends establishing a guaranteed annual livable income for all Canadians, including Indigenous people, however, that is not something the province is considering due to cost, Regan said.

She did not have a timeline for when the provincial government will be addressing the report's findings.

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. This is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling and community-based cultural services through Indigenous Services Canada.