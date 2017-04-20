Generator fire on board CCGS Terry Fox under investigation

The Canadian Coast Guard is investigating the cause of a generator fire earlier this month on board its heavy icebreaker that sent the ship from the Arctic to St. John's where it is awaiting repairs.

No one was injured on the CCGS Terry Fox and the fire was extinguished by the ship's crew using portable fire extinguishers.

CCGS Terry Fox was in Prince Regent Inlet, Nunavut, when the fire broke out on Aug. 16.

It sailed unassisted back to its home port, arriving on Aug. 23.

"As a result of the fire, the ship's port side service generator requires repairs to replace damaged components," Fisheries and Oceans spokesperson Kat Hallett said in an email to CBC News.

"The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation."

Out of service until mid-September

Repairs will be completed while the vessel is docked. The 39-year-old ship will not have to come out of the water.

It is estimated the 88-metre-long vessel will be out of service until mid-September, including repair and transit time back to the Arctic.

"Our crews are well-trained to work with the vessel's fire detection and suppression systems to handle such an incident in as safe a manner as possible," Hallet said.

"Our vessels undergo rigorous inspection schedules and crews are trained to the highest standard to maintain the safest possible environment on board, and to react quickly and effectively in the event of an emergency."

Other Canadian Coast Guard vessels in the Arctic are available to cover the current demand for icebreaking services.

