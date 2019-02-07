How a Halifax couple is bringing Afrocentric education to newcomers

What began as a Halifax couple's desire to make their own children feel less alone in a new country has grown into educational workshops for dozens of newcomer kids of African descent.

Afolake and Tunde Awoyiga founded the Generation1 Leadership Initiative three years ago to offer Afrocentric entrepreneurship education for kids eight to 16 years old.

The free workshops familiarize kids with science, technology, engineering, math (the STEM subjects) and arts and have covered everything from bridge design to oceans and electricity.

The Awoygias moved to Nova Scotia from Nigeria 16 years ago. (Submitted by Afolake Awoyiga )

Tunde said he was inspired after seeing his own two kids struggle to fit in at school and on sports teams.

"In terms of being excluded, in terms of not being invited to join groups or not being a part of everything ... a general feeling of exclusion always comes up in terms of the interactions," he said.

The Awoygias moved to Nova Scotia from Nigeria 16 years ago. Afolake is a social worker and Tunde works for the provincial government. Together, they spend hours outside their full-time jobs planning and hosting the workshops.

Right now, the workshops are held on weekends but the couple has applied for grants they hope will allow them to expand the program.

Last November, they invited a group of STEM professionals to talk with the kids about what it's like in their fields.

"That was important for us to be able to offer that option and start to get them to begin to imagine themselves as people who can own business and be employers of labour as well," said Afolake.

Afolake worked in child protection for several years, and kept hearing from newcomer families about the challenges their kids were experiencing. (Generation1 Leadership Initiative/Facebook)

They've also taken kids on a tour of the Nova Scotia Legislature so they can see how the government is run, and how it impacts them.

The workshops are as much about preparing kids for careers as they are a way to bolster self-confidence and a sense of belonging, said Afolake.

"If people know who they are and they feel really strong in [their] identity, chances are that they are more likely to be able to deal or overcome those kinds of challenges," she said.

The initiative's first mentorship program was held last November. (Generation1 Leadership Initiative/Facebook)

While the initiative started as a way to combat social isolation among newcomers, the Awoyigas say they've now begun connecting with members of the African-Nova Scotian community, including the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute.

The monthly workshops are free and typically attract between 25 and 30 kids. This month's event will focus on math and begins Feb. 17.