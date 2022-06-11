IWK pediatricians create app for adolescents to recognize heavy periods

After noticing many teens skipping school activities due to their periods, a group of pediatricians at the IWK Health Centre wanted to make sure adolescents had the help they needed.

"We are really trying to increase communication and education about periods in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding periods and discussing them," pediatrician Megan Pike told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Friday.

Pike is one of the leads behind the WeThrive app. She spoke to guest host Carolyn Ray about how the new app specifically designed for adolescents is inclusive and helps break down communication barriers when help is needed.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

What makes this different from other period tracking apps that are out there right now?

I really wanted this app to be exclusively designed for adolescents with a focus only on menstruation without any information about ovulation, fertility or intimacy. And so the app is only about menstruation. It was designed exclusively by pediatricians, myself and Dr. Price.

My work has been mostly working with adolescents with bleeding disorders because as you can imagine, many of them have heavy menstrual bleeding, but they're that's just one of the many causes of heavy periods and just because someone has heavy periods doesn't necessarily mean they have a bleeding disorder but it is one of the signs of a bleeding disorder.

I'm hoping that with this app, I could help adolescents in recognizing their heavy bleeding to aid clinicians and the early identification and management of bleeding disorders.

It is also gender-neutral in its colour and its theme. I really wanted anybody who menstruates to feel comfortable using the app and regardless of their identified gender and most other menstrual tracking apps, use a lot of feminine language. And so I tried to avoid that.

So tell me more about this app. If it and a young adult is logging into it and starting to see that maybe their situation is abnormal. What happens?

There are two ways that the app can recognize heavy menstrual bleeding.

The first is by using menstrual tracking so a user can track the number of products they've used during a period. So pads, tampons, and menstrual cups as well as their level of saturation so how full they look each time they change a product during their period.

The app is set up to be appealing to adolescents and so they can do that by just touching emojis on the screen for each day of their period to help track the number of products they've used at the end of their period.

The app will generate a score. We call it the pictorial bleeding assessment score. But on the app, it's just a period score and a score of greater than 100 can identify as heavy menstrual bleeding so that's one way.

The other way is by incorporating this quality of life questionnaire that I've published into the app and so if an adolescent doesn't want to track or isn't comfortable with menstrual tracking, they can answer 20 questions about the impact of their periods on their quality of life, and that will also assign them a score with a score over 30 indicating possible heavy menstrual bleeding.

If the app identifies heavy bleeding, there is a list of clinics that I'm actively updating all the time of health-care providers that can see patients with heavy menstrual bleeding.

It doesn't require any personal information?

No.

When a user downloads the app for the first time, they're asked about whether or not they would like their anonymized period tracking data to be used in research so that I can access their anonymized period tracking scores and the scores on the quality of life questionnaire to further understand the impact of having menstrual bleeding on adolescents.

That is optional if users decide to participate in research. All I see is their age and the score that they get from their menstrual tracking.

And Dr. Pike, are you hoping that this kind of makes young people more comfortable talking about their periods and things like that?

We are really trying to increase communication and education about periods in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding periods and discussing them and so I hope that we thrive as an app as well as our social media presence will help reduce the stigma around discussing menstruation, especially for teenagers.

