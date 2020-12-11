South Shore couple spreads Christmas cheer one waltz at a time
Gwendolyn Geddes and Frank Fawson fell in love through their shared love of dance
As the snow fell in picturesque Lunenburg, N.S., one evening this week, two dancers swayed to classic Christmas tunes under the lights of the town's historic bandstand.
It was a sight so full of holiday magic, curious onlookers couldn't help but pull out their cellphones and take video. Everyone wanted to know who the mysterious dancing duo was.
Enter Gwendolyn Geddes and Frank Fawson.
The couple has been visiting gazebos on the South Shore this month on a mission to spread festive cheer with their pop-up performances they're calling "random acts of gazebo and bandstand dancing."
"We are avid dancers and dancing is our passion," Geddes, from Dayspring, told CBC Radio's Information Morning on Friday.
She and Fawson met about seven years ago through their shared love of dancing and they often travel the province to dance at different venues. COVID-19 means they can't do that this year.
They were sitting around their kitchen table earlier this month, missing those days, when Geddes had an idea.
"Then the light bulb went off. I said, 'The gazebos. We have so many beautiful gazebos here on the South Shore.'"
It doesn't matter that the nights are cold and blustery.
"That's the beauty of it. It's so romantic and adventurous. We love adventure," Geddes said.
The outdoor dance sessions, which are about 20 minutes long right now, aren't just fun — they're healing.
"It's also kind of a therapeutic adventure because my partner, Frank, is recovering from a stroke in late September, and so he's building himself up so he can dance even more, and myself, too," said Geddes.
Next stop: Mahone Bay
Geddes has loaded her cellphone with music from the likes of Elvis, Patsy Cline and John Lennon.
The couple even bring their own props, from LED lights worn around their necks to Santa hats and glowing ornaments.
So far they've visited gazebos in Lunenburg and Bridgewater, and wherever they go, "we always get some sort of applause and appreciation," Geddes said.
The couple's next stop is the gazebo in Mahone Bay on Saturday around dusk.
With files from CBC's Information Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.