South Shore couple spreads Christmas cheer one waltz at a time

As the snow fell in picturesque Lunenburg, N.S., one evening this week, two dancers swayed to classic Christmas tunes under the lights of the town's historic bandstand.

It was a sight so full of holiday magic, curious onlookers couldn't help but pull out their cellphones and take video. Everyone wanted to know who the mysterious dancing duo was.

Enter Gwendolyn Geddes and Frank Fawson.

The couple has been visiting gazebos on the South Shore this month on a mission to spread festive cheer with their pop-up performances they're calling "random acts of gazebo and bandstand dancing."

"We are avid dancers and dancing is our passion," Geddes, from Dayspring, told CBC Radio's Information Morning on Friday.

She and Fawson met about seven years ago through their shared love of dancing and they often travel the province to dance at different venues. COVID-19 means they can't do that this year.

They were sitting around their kitchen table earlier this month, missing those days, when Geddes had an idea.

"Then the light bulb went off. I said, 'The gazebos. We have so many beautiful gazebos here on the South Shore.'"

It doesn't matter that the nights are cold and blustery.

"That's the beauty of it. It's so romantic and adventurous. We love adventure," Geddes said.

Information Morning - NS 8:03 Random acts of dancing You've heard of "Random acts of kindness"... but what about "Random acts of bandstand dancing?" Gwendolyn Geddes and her partner Frank Fawson have been lighting up gazebos along the South Shore - one pop-up dance show at a time. 8:03

The outdoor dance sessions, which are about 20 minutes long right now, aren't just fun — they're healing.

"It's also kind of a therapeutic adventure because my partner, Frank, is recovering from a stroke in late September, and so he's building himself up so he can dance even more, and myself, too," said Geddes.

Next stop: Mahone Bay

Geddes has loaded her cellphone with music from the likes of Elvis, Patsy Cline and John Lennon.

The couple even bring their own props, from LED lights worn around their necks to Santa hats and glowing ornaments.

So far they've visited gazebos in Lunenburg and Bridgewater, and wherever they go, "we always get some sort of applause and appreciation," Geddes said.

The couple's next stop is the gazebo in Mahone Bay on Saturday around dusk.

