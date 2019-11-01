4th man charged in 2016 assault at Gate Keepers clubhouse

RCMP have charged a fourth man in connection with a serious assault on another man almost 3½ years ago inside the former clubhouse of the Gate Keepers motorcycle gang in New Glasgow.

An RCMP news release said investigators with the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit recently determined there was a fourth man involved.

David James Bishop, 37, was arrested in Dartmouth on Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence and accessory after the fact.

Bishop appeared in Pictou provincial court later Thursday. He will remain in custody until he returns to court on Nov. 12.

The three other men previously charged are Donald Melbourn Messenger, of Broughton, William Jeffrey Giles of Pictou County and Charles Jardine Hayman of New Glasgow. They are scheduled to go to trial in Pictou provincial court Feb. 25-27, 2020.

On June 7, 2016, Inverness District RCMP responded to a call after a man was found severely injured in a parked pickup truck on the side of Highway 105 in Glendale, Cape Breton.

The man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP allege the man was assaulted inside the clubhouse, about 130 kilometres from Glendale, and then transported to the pickup truck and left on the side of the highway.

