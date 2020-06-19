Chéticamp gas station owners apply to pump up price of gas

The owners of a gas station in Chéticamp are looking to increase the retail margin on gasoline.

If successful, retailers would make more money. But it would cost consumers.

Hilda and Richard Cormier co-own a Petro-Canada on the Cabot Trail.

The business took a hit earlier this year when gas prices plummeted. Once pandemic restrictions began, the business saw a 60 per cent loss in sales.

"We stayed open, we did the best we could," said Hilda Cormier, adding she knows the gas station is an essential service, particularly for local ambulances and fire stations.

The station sold gas at a loss for six days in March. The couple applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for a one-cent price increase to help make up for losses.

They were successful and are selling their gas at the higher rate until they cover their losses.

Looking for 3-cent hike

But the Cormiers have another application before the review board that seeks a three-cent increase in the retail margin.

Retailers are currently allowed to add a retail margin of 5.1-to-seven cents per litre. According to the review board, the intention of the margin is to provide retailers with enough money to cover all of their costs and make a "reasonable profit."

That margin hasn't increased since 2016 when Tusket Ultramar and Irving Oil made a request for an increase of six cents per litre on both minimum and maximum markups for self-service and full-service gasoline and diesel.

The review board approved an increase in the retail margin of three cents per litre in the minimum self-service and full-service markup, and an increase of four cents per litre in the maximum self-service markup.

The Cormiers cited increasing costs, including the increase in minimum wage, as well as a lack of tourism this year due to the pandemic.

What does it mean for consumers?

If they are successful in their bid, gas stations in the province would see the margin increase from a minimum of 5.1 to 8.1 and the maximum raise from seven to 10.

However, the review board could choose a lower number.

Hilda Cormier, a member of the Board of the Retail Gas Association, expects the application will be widely supported by rural gas station owners.

"Everybody's for it, everybody is struggling," said Cormier. "If we don't start this now, especially the rural gas stations are going to be in trouble."

The new margins would cost consumers.

"Any increases in the retail margin would be directly passed on to the consumer at the pump, plus HST," said Paul Allen, the review board's executive director.

The Cormiers's request will face a public hearing in Halifax Dec. 9. The public can send letters to the board and can also sign up to speak at the hearing.

MORE TOP STORIES