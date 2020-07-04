Halifax man dead 5 days after gas station attack

A man who was attacked at a Halifax gas station on Monday has died and police say his death was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Terrance Thomas Dixon of Halifax.

Dixon was attacked on Monday night while parked at the Esso gas station at 6020 Young Street in Halifax. He was approached by a male who then assaulted him with an edged weapon, police said.

Police say the male then fled the scene in a vehicle which was later found abandoned within close proximity of the assault.

Dixon was taken to the QEII Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning just after midnight.

Police are still looking for more information about what happened.

The suspect has been described as a white male who was wearing a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, a blue baseball cap, white socks, black sneakers and black gloves.

Tips can be shared with police directly by calling them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

