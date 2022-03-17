N.S. gas prices predicted to dip slightly overnight

Nova Scotians might see some small savings at the pumps as of Friday.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expected the price of gas to dip by three cents per litre and the price of diesel to go down by one cent overnight.

The price of fuel has been fluctuating of late, hitting record highs in recent weeks and prompting Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board to invoke its interrupter clause on several occasions.

The instability has been largely attributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International told CBC News the supply of crude and refined oil would still be tight if the crisis was resolved.

