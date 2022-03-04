Gas prices in Nova Scotia expected to jump again at midnight

After the price of gasoline surged by 10 cents overnight in Nova Scotia, prices are expected to jump again at midnight.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board is invoking its interrupter clause, meaning it can change the price of fuel due to significant shifts in market prices of gasoline and diesel oil.

The price change isn't known, but the decision to invoke the clause means the move will be at least six cents per litre.

The cost to fill a tank of gas in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts more pressure on oil prices.

Regular gas on Friday morning was 166.6 cents per litre, a jump of more than 10 cents from the previous day. Diesel on Friday was selling at a minimum of 183.7 cents per litre.

Earlier this week, the U.S. and its allies agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves in an attempt to rein in price increases.

MORE TOP STORIES