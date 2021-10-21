Gasoline prices in N.S. could reach record high tomorrow

Gas prices in Nova Scotia are expected to reach what could be a record high tomorrow.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, is predicting the price of gasoline will rise by 3.5 cents per litre on Friday morning.

The current price at the pumps in the province is a minimum of 143.9 cents per litre in Halifax and Hants counties and a minimum of 145.9 cents per litre in Cape Breton for self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline. Others regions of the province have minimums between 144.5 and 145.1 cents per litre.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, which regulates gas prices in the province, issues minimum and maximum prices weekly in each geographic zone.

If the price of gas does rise by the predicted 3.5 cents per litre — to 147.4 cents per litre in Halifax, but higher elsewhere in the province — it will likely be a record high.

Since gas became regulated in July 2006, the highest price was reached on April 25, 2014, when the price at the pumps hit 145.6 cents per litre for self-serve, regular unleaded gas in Halifax. In Cape Breton that week, the price was 147.5 per litre. Prices for other types of unleaded gas or diesel were even higher.

Before gas was regulated, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in late August 2005, prices did edge into the range of $1.40 per litre, Jones said, and individual gas stations may have charged even more.

The price of gas on Friday could be higher than $1.50 per litre in some rural areas.

