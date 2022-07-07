The price of gasoline and diesel in Nova Scotia have been cut significantly.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause at midnight Wednesday, citing what it called "market price shifts."

Motorists in Halifax were paying a minimum of $2.034 per litre for regular gas on Wednesday. The new regulated minimum price for gas in Halifax is now $1.929 per litre.

Diesel prices also fell by just over 10 cents, from $2.047 per litre in Halifax to $1.945.

According to a release by the utility and review board, the prices of gasoline and diesel are based on the daily market price on the New York Mercantile Exchange converted to Canadian dollars.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Act and Regulations allows the board to use the interrupter clause to respond to significant spikes up or down in petroleum product prices.

