N.S. gas prices fall overnight as interrupter clause invoked

The price of gasoline has dropped in Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause at midnight Tuesday, citing what it called "significant shifts in the market price of gasoline."

Motorists in Halifax were paying a minimum of $1.804 per litre for regular gas on Monday. The new regulated minimum price for gas in Halifax is now $1.734 per litre.

That's a drop of seven cents per litre.

The price of diesel was not affected. The regular weekly setting for fuel prices comes Friday.

