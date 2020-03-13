Gas prices in Nova Scotia drop to lowest level in four years

The price of gas in Nova Scotia has taken a significant plunge for the second time this week.

In Halifax, the minimum price of regular self-serve gas fell to 89.1 cents a litre at midnight Thursday, dropping from 95.3 cents a litre.

People in Lunenburg, Kings County, and part of Annapolis County can expect to pay 89.7 cents a litre, down from 95.9 cents a litre.

Yarmouth, Shelburne, Digby, Queens County and part of Annapolis County will now pay 90.2 cents a litre instead of 96.4 cents a litre.

Prices in Cumberland County, Guysborough County, Pictou, Colchester County and Antigonish dropped from 96.5 cents a litre to 90.3 cents a litre.

The new price in Cape Breton is 91.1 cents a litre, down from 97.3 cents a litre.

Overall, gas went down by 6.2 cents a litre. The last time prices went this low was in March 2016.

On Wednesday, gas prices dropped by approximately 10 cents a litre across the province. Nova Scotia gas prices usually change first thing Friday, but the UARB can change the prices at any time if the market conditions warrant.

Oil prices have plummeted globally, triggered by fears the spread of COVID-19 could trigger a global recession and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

