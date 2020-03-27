N.S. gas prices dip below 70 cents a litre

Gas prices in Nova Scotia have dropped again, hitting their lowest point in more than 14 years.

The province's gas regulator dropped prices by about seven cents Friday morning across Nova Scotia.

This is the fifth big price drop in just three weeks. Before now, prices hadn't been so low since before 2006.

In Halifax, the minimum price of regular self-serve gas fell to 64.1 cents a litre, dropping from 71.6 cents a litre, according to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

People in Lunenburg County, Kings County, and part of Annapolis County, can expect to pay 64.6 cents a litre, down from 72.2 cents a litre.

Yarmouth County, Shelburne County, Digby County, Queens County and part of Annapolis County will now pay 65.1 cents a litre instead of 72.7 cents.

Prices in Cumberland County, Guysborough County, Pictou County, Colchester County and Antigonish County dropped from 72.8 cents a litre to 65.2 cents.

The new price in Cape Breton is 66 cents a litre, down from 73.6 cents a litre.

Diesel rose slightly to 84 cents a litre in Halifax on Friday, up from 82.8 cents.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia have dropped significantly in the last three weeks. Prices normally change first thing Friday, but on March 11 and March 17, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board used an interrupter mechanism to change the prices. Prices dropped again last Friday.

Oil prices have plummeted globally, triggered by an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and fears the spread of COVID-19 could lead to a global recession.



