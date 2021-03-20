Gas prices drop 8 cents in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians woke up to good news at the gas pumps on Saturday morning.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) used its interrupter mechanism to adjust the price of gasoline one minute after midnight Friday, but did not specify which direction prices would be heading.

In some areas, including Halifax, prices dropped eight cents to a minimum of $1.23 per litre for regular gas, compared to $1.31 on Friday.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, was nearly dead-on in his prediction on Friday, when he said prices should come down about seven cents per litre.

Other areas of the province also saw prices fall to minimum prices of $1.23 or $1.24.

This move is necessary due to "significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline," according to a UARB release on Friday.

Gas prices have been inching up across the province this month and have been above $1 per litre for weeks.

The price of diesel oil is not affected by this interruption.

