Big hike expected for Nova Scotia gas, diesel prices Friday

Nova Scotia drivers are likely to see record-high gas prices on Friday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine puts more pressure on oil prices.

"We are already at all-time high prices for Canadian gasoline at the pumps and this is just putting it into the stratosphere," said Canadian commodities expert Rory Johnston.

"If oil prices remain where they are right now, we could be talking about upwards of $2/litre within a couple of weeks."

On Thursday, the minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve gasoline was selling for 156.5 cents in Halifax.

Gasoline is expected to jump Friday by nine cents and diesel as much as eight cents per litre, said CBC reporter Robert Jones, who calculates prices for the network.

Johnston said oil prices were low at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Demand came back so quickly, much quicker than expected. And suppliers didn't keep up, particularly in the U.S. shale patch," he said.

This graph shows rising gas prices in Halifax. (CBC)

Earlier this week, the U.S. and its allies agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves. Johnston said he thinks it will have an impact, but only for about 24 days.

In addition to rising gas prices, Johnston said there will also likely be a jump in furnace oil — possibly by 30 or 40 per cent.

He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is adding uncertainty to the global oil market.

"I think the challenge is we don't know anything really about how how things are going to turn out between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

