Crews stop natural gas leak in Dartmouth

More than 200 people were evacuated from their homes and electricity was shut off to nearly 2,400 Nova Scotia Power customers after a natural gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday morning.

Dave Meldrum, the division chief of Halifax Fire and Emergency Services, said the leak was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at 10 Kennedy Dr.

Crews found natural gas leaking from a pipe on the outside of the three-storey apartment building.

Residents were evacuated from several buildings in the area of Kennedy Drive and Roleika Drive.

Heritage Gas crews stopped the leak at about 11:40 a.m. by digging into the ground and pinching the gas distribution line.

By 12:15 p.m., electricity was restored to all but five Nova Scotia Power customers.

Meldrum said residents would be allowed back into almost all the evacuated buildings except those at 9, 10 and 15 Kennedy Dr. shortly after noon.

"We're just going to make sure everything is safe, make sure there is no pockets of natural gas anywhere, just be very, very cautious," Meldrum said.

Heritage Gas's vice-president of engineering, construction and operation, Chris MacAulay, said it's still unclear what caused the leak.

"We will be going through a full investigation as part of the process to take a look at what the cause of the situation was," he said. "Our understanding at this point is that it was related to some work that was going on at the building."

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia