Possible relief at the pumps coming for N.S. drivers

Drivers in Nova Scotia can look forward to some potential relief from high gas and diesel prices starting at midnight.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said in a news release Wednesday the interrupter clause will be invoked to adjust the prices of gas and diesel because of significant market price shifts.

The release did not indicate if the prices would be adjusted up or down.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expects the price of both gas and diesel to drop by 10 cents or more per litre.

Halifax motorists were paying a minimum of 203.4 cents per litre for regular gas Wednesday, meaning prices Thursday could fall to 193.4 cents or less.

According to the release, the prices of gasoline and diesel are based on the daily market price on the New York Mercantile Exchange converted to Canadian dollars.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Act and Regulations allows the board to use the interrupter clause to respond to significant spikes up or down in petroleum product prices.

