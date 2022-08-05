N.S. fuel prices expected to drop for second day in a row

The price of gasoline and diesel oil in Nova Scotia will change again at midnight after taking a significant tumble earlier Friday.

Gasoline and diesel prices fell by nine cents and six cents per litre respectively as part of a weekly price adjustment.

In a news release, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said there would be another change at midnight because of "significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil."

Although the release does not specify if the prices will be adjusted up or down, CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expects prices to drop by seven cents per litre.

The minimum price of diesel in Nova Scotia on Friday was $1.79 per litre, while gasoline was selling for $1.73 per litre.

