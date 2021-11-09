Gary Burrill stepping down as NDP leader in Nova Scotia

Gary Burrill will be stepping down as leader of Nova Scotia's NDP, he announced Tuesday.

He said the time has come for a new leader.

"In my judgment this is the right moment for us to renew ourselves in leadership so we will be able to go toward the next election on the basis of these strengths," he said.

He will stay on as leader until the new person is selected and he will continue to work as an MLA.

He said his party has a diverse caucus and will produce a strong new leader. That will happen within the next 12 months, he said.

He led the NDP into two elections. He said he wasn't pressured to step down.

"I am brimming over the top with a feeling and a sense of gratitude," he said of his time as leader. "I'm not retiring, I'm not quitting."

Burrill won the leadership position in 2016 and the seat for Halifax Chebucto in 2017. He is a minister in the United Church of Canada and once was the MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley.

He was re-elected in the riding of Halifax Chebucto in this year's election, one of six seats his party won.

MORE TOP STORIES