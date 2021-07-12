Man who murdered Halifax-area taxi driver allowed out of prison for 2 months

A man who stabbed a Halifax-area taxi driver to death on Christmas Day 16 years ago is being allowed out of prison for two months, in order to help him prepare for his eventual return to society.

Garmen Davison Smith was just shy of his 18th birthday when he attacked and killed Kenneth Purcell in a dispute over his fare. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and ordered to spend a minimum of seven years in prison before he could begin applying for parole.

He has been denied parole in the past .

Although he was a youth when he committed the murder, Smith was sentenced as an adult because the judge felt a youth sentence would not be sufficient to rehabilitate him.

Kenneth Purcell was murdered on Christmas Day 2005 in Dartmouth, N.S. (Submitted by Sheila Hubley)

He has spent his entire adult life in prison, with the exception of brief, temporary absences. While his early years behind bars were marked by aggressive, hostile behaviour, his attitude has matured, according to a decision earlier this month from the Parole Board of Canada.

"You said on the day in question you woke up a complete idiot and was angry at the world and took your anger out on the innocent victim," the board quoted Smith as saying about the day he killed Purcell in Dartmouth, N.S.

"You said you thought it was 'cool' to be selling drugs because it made you feel relevant and accepted by the people around you," the board went on to write. "You said you now realize that was 'stupid reasoning.'"

Smith will be closely monitored while on his unescorted temporary absence (UTA) and subject to strict conditions.

Those conditions include that he return nightly to the "facility" where he will stay, that he abstain from drugs and alcohol, report all relationships and stay away from the family of his victim. While the parole board will not disclose the location of his release, Smith has asked that he not be released to an area near the Purcell family.

Smith will not have a lot of freedom on this UTA as the purpose is for him to "complete specific programming, provide the opportunity to build a resume, seek future employment goals, and to introduce yourself to health supports and groups which support your particular culture needs."

