Condition of garage where man died 'absolutely unacceptable,' says expert

An expert witness in the trial of a Nova Scotia auto-repair shop owner charged in the death of an employee told a judge Monday the condition of the garage was "absolutely unacceptable" from a safety standpoint.

David Giles, who has 30 years of experience as an auto mechanic, continued his testimony in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Elie Hoyeck is charged with criminal negligence causing death for the September 2013 fire at Your Mechanic Auto Corner in Cole Harbour, N.S., that claimed the life of mechanic Peter Kempton.

Hoyeck is the first Nova Scotian charged under the Westray law, an amendment to the Criminal Code aimed at making it easier to hold employers legally responsible for the safety of their employees.

Kempton was using an acetylene torch to remove the gas tank from a derelict minivan when the vehicle ignited. Hoyeck has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by a judge alone.

Giles testified Friday to deficiencies in the way the minivan Kempton was working on was positioned on a trailer. He said safety features were missing from the acetylene torch Kempton was using.

When asked Monday about the conditions shown in the photos of the minivan, Giles testified: "There is no safe way to work under that vehicle."

He also said only about a quarter of the ceiling lights in the garage worked and he observed numerous trip hazards, fire hazards, electrical issues and safety issues.

"I've never seen a garage in this condition," he told the court.

The defence is expected to cross-examine Giles Monday afternoon.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.