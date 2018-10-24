Cheticamp songwriter dad teams with his singer daughter for album

A father and daughter from two East Coast islands have joined forces to launch a CD of Acadian songs.

Paul Gallant of Cheticamp, N.S., on Cape Breton Island, wrote the songs for Ballades — Un Projet Père et Fille, while his daughter, Adrienne Gallant of Summerside, P.E.I., sings.

Gallant said the idea came up after he heard Adrienne perform one of his compositions on stage in P.E.I.

"There wasn't a CD in mind, it was just, 'OK, I'm going to hand over the songs,' but when I saw her sing one of my songs at the closing show of le Festival Acadien in Abrams Village last fall, she not only blew away that crowd completely, but she blew her dad away, as well," Gallant told CBC Radio's Information Morning Cape Breton in a recent interview.

Adrienne Gallant says singing one of her father's songs at a festival was a surprisingly powerful moment. (Submitted by Adrienne Gallant)

"I was so impressed and that's where this idea of doing a CD came from."

The song Adrienne sang was "Je Te Reviens Mon Acadie," a song Gallant had written after leaving P.E.I.

"I found that it was a very powerful moment, singing it at the festival," said Adrienne. "It even blew me away."

Gallant has built a long career in the arts and has been a prolific songwriter. Even he doesn't know how many songs are in his catalogue.

"I hate to say I lost track," he said with a laugh. "My best calculation is somewhere around six-to-seven-hundred because I wrote a lot of musicals, or one-off shows ... and I'm a very fast writer."

Gallant spent many years in P.E.I. before moving to Cheticamp about 25 years ago, so some of his older material would be well-known on the island province, and others would be better known in Cape Breton.

Selected songs show 'evolution'

Gallant said his hundreds of songs are "not all good," but he and Adrienne selected a number of ballads and arranged them chronologically on the CD.

"It's a really interesting project in that sense — a sense of evolution in writing, as well," he said.

A CD launch and concert is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Cheticamp's Place des arts Pere-Anselme-Chiasson and again at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday during the Festival de la citrouille in Summerside's Centre Belle-Alliance.