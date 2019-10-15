Celtic Colours draws big crowds to Cape Breton's Gaelic hotspots

The Celtic Colours International Festival brings throngs of people to Cape Breton each year and for the island's Gaelic speakers, it brings more opportunities for them to converse in their ancestral tongue.

The festival, which highlights Celtic music, culture, and language across the region, is in its 23rd year.

Stacey MacLean, a heritage interpreter at the Highland Village in Iona, N.S., said she looks forward to the festival every year.

"You get people who have been looking forward to coming to Cape Breton for a very long time and they're super interested in the music and the culture and they're just excited to be here," she said.

The living history museum covers parts of the history of Scottish settlers, including their immigration to Cape Breton and their life over several decades on the island.

The Highland Village in Iona sees a spike in visitors during Celtic Colours, as well as in the length of time visitors stay at the site. (Highland Village)

Though MacLean wasn't raised speaking Gaelic, it was spoken by her father and her grandparents who lived in her home growing up. She now speaks it herself, particularly at work when the festival is happening as some visitors speak Gaelic.

Aileen MacLean, who is not related to Stacey MacLean, is also a heritage interpreter at the Highland Village. She said the museum sees a different type of tourist when the festival comes around.

"We tend to get a more educated visitor, you could say, someone who has done more research and they've looked at the story and they're inquisitive," said Aileen MacLean, adding they sometimes spend hours there.

Aileen MacLean plays the role of a woman still living in Scotland after many of the residents migrated to Cape Breton. She said that strikes a chord with Scottish visitors she sees at the museum.

"It's very important to them because all of them know someone who left across the ocean and never to be seen or heard of again," said Aileen MacLean. "We all have fifth and sixth cousins across the ocean in the old country."

Both interpreters say music was an integral part of the lives of settlers in Cape Breton and was used to tell stories, pass on news or work. There are songs for sewing, spinning and for the traditional milling frolic — the act of shrinking woolen cloth by wetting and beating the fabric.

I stopped by the Highland Village earlier this week to learn more about Gaelic history and music in time for Celtic Colours.

The Gaelic College in St. Anns, N.S., plays a big role in Celtic Colours as well, hosting the nightly after-party, cultural demonstrations and musical performances.

Kenneth MacKenzie, director of education at the college, was raised by Gaelic-speaking parents. He said he's noticed more people speaking the language in recent years.

"I have a young family, I'm raising [them] with Gaelic," he said. "I've seen a real turnaround in adult learning and you see that kind of descending into families being brought up in it now, a lot of those adult learners are raising kids."

Gaelic culture is 'very intergenerational'

MacKenzie said it's an effort the island's few native speakers appreciate, but it's also a part of a bigger picture.

"Gaelic culture is one that's very intergenerational. You spend time with your elders … learning and the community aspect is very much a part of it and I think that's a very valuable thing in today's world, so for us it's not just about reviving a language, it's about bettering ourselves as a society," he said.

Celtic Colours runs until Oct. 19.

