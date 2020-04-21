Common-law partner of Nova Scotia mass shooter sues his estate

The common-law partner of the Nova Scotia man responsible for April's shooting rampage has launched a lawsuit against his estate.

The woman was the first victim of Gabriel Wortman when he began his attack on the evening of April 18. In her statement of claim, which has been filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, she said she was the victim of an assault and battery, and she suffered physical, emotional and psychological injuries and trauma.

She also said she was a victim of false imprisonment and the intentional infliction of mental suffering.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Peter Rumscheidt, the lawyer for the complainant, declined comment.

The woman, whom CBC News is not identifying, was able to escape from Wortman that evening and hid in the woods as he proceeded to shoot and kill neighbours in the tiny community of Portapique, N.S., where they were living. He also set fire to his and neighbouring properties.

She emerged from the woods the next morning to tell police who was responsible. By that time, Wortman had resumed his rampage.

He killed 22 people before he was shot and killed by police on April 19 in Enfield, N.S., about 35 kilometres north of Halifax.

