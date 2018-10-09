Pair hike the road (a lot) less travelled from Louisbourg to Gabarus in hopes of reviving it

A recent hike along Cape Breton's historical shoreline took longer than expected for a pair of Louisbourg residents.

A road used to follow an 18th-century trade route between Gabarus and Louisbourg, but it closed in the 1960s.

Brett Hanham and Justin Mahon, co-chairs of the George D. Lewis Gateways to Opportunity Society, tried to walk the former road on Saturday to raise awareness of their group's hopes to have it rebuilt.

The roughly seven-kilometre trek took the pair nine hours.

The road is still visible, but it has become impassable in spots, Hanham said.

"You could definitely see the path," he said. "You know, it was very clear where it was, but just with the in-grown trees and a lot of it had become very bog-like.

"So in an effort to try to keep our shoes dry, we veered off path a bit, and again, with our inexperience, not wanting to get too deep into the woods, we stayed closer to the shore side."

Despite the detours, Hanham said he and Mahon enjoyed the adventure.

"You know Justin and I, we have fun with whatever we're doing," Hanham said.

"It was hard and I don't think I've ever been more sore in my life than when we finished that, but we had to laugh. That's all you can do at that point."

The Louisbourg-based society is encouraging people to sign a petition at change.org to have the federal government re-open the road.

It is working with other groups in communities along the Cape Breton coast to try to connect them with a road link that they say could spark much-needed economic development in the area.

Hanham said a 2008 study indicated the region could get a $1.3-million annual boost from tourism a decade after the road was rebuilt.

"As a community, that would be a gas station back in Louisbourg," said Hanham. "That would be restaurants that could stay open year-round, because not only would they have the population of Louisbourg and the surrounding area, they'd have the population from Gabarus."

The road would also cut down on the driving time to and from Halifax, and connect communities all along the eastern side of Cape Breton Island, from Port Hawkesbury to Glace Bay, he said.

Hanham said Parks Canada has expressed concerns about the possible need for environmental and cultural resource assessments before the road could be rebuilt.

And Ottawa has said it's not able to take on the cost of those studies.

But the 2008 study found a different route that doubles the length could be considered, which would likely avoid the complication of disturbing artifacts, he said.

"There's no money on their end, but they are willing to work with partners to see if it [could be] developed," Hanham said.

"They have no funds they can commit to this project, but from the conversations we've had, they're interested in hearing us."