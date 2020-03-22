Funeral homes, veterinarians plea to be deemed essential in N.S.

Veterinarians and funeral directors in Nova Scotia are urging the province to deem their services essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, fearing future government orders could force them to close.

Ontario and Quebec both list the industries as essential services, and P.E.I. has also deemed veterinarians essential.

"We're concerned that we will slip through the cracks," said Patrick Curry, acting president of the Funeral Service Association of Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia is currently under a state of emergency. A variety of businesses have been ordered to close, including bars and hair salons.

Funeral homes will play an important role in dealing with people who die from COVID-19 and their potentially infected loved ones, Curry said, and funeral associations in Canada are trying to "put this front of mind" with governments.

"If things escalate to a point where it becomes critical, it's important that we are part of that conversation so we have access to whatever protective equipment is required," he said.

Veterinarians are also pushing to be deemed essential, fearing what will happen if all non-essential businesses are forced to close.

"You never know, as this pandemic progresses, what drastic steps the government might be forced to make," said Dr. Frank Richardson, registrar with the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association.

"If we're mandated by government to close, then that's going to impact every Nova Scotian that has an animal that may need emergency care during this crisis."

Right now, any business that is not deemed essential in Nova Scotia and has not been required to close can remain open as long as a two-metre distance between people can be maintained.

The services currently deemed essential include health, food, fisheries, transportation, construction, IT, and public services such as police, fire and ambulances.

A staff member of the Cobequid Animal Hospital in Lower Sackville, N.S., meets a client and their dog in the parking lot, as per the clinic's new aggressive measures in response to COVID-19. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Richardson said veterinary clinics are complying with the requirements. Offices have reduced hours and are not providing non-essential services. Annual vaccinations, spays and neuters have been delayed until a later date.

"The clients wait in the cars, by and large the veterinary staff are dressed in personal protective equipment... The doctor talks to the client over the phone," Richardson said. "Which is all in trying to have a moral compass to ensure the health and safety of Nova Scotians."

Curry said funeral services in the province are now dealing with families over the phone, not holding gatherings of more than five people and practising social distancing.

No word from the province yet

Neither industry has heard a firm answer yet from the province. The government has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment for this story.

Richardson said veterinarians have been lobbying the province over the last week, writing to the minister of agriculture's office and providing documents to support their request.

"It's obviously a status that is not granted lightly," he said. "Hopefully the government will see that we are a responsible profession and we are doing as much or more than is being requested in order to minimize the spread of this disease."

Curry said he's hopeful funeral services will be deemed essential so the next time there is a pandemic or disaster, "We are immediately able to be part of the disaster plan."

Richardson also wants people to know that even though they are working under a reduced scope of practice, there are still veterinarians available if a family's pet has an emergency.

"Veterinary hospitals are open, veterinary phones are being answered," he said. "Animals' health is still not going to be placed at risk."

