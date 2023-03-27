National funeral association to consider regulations after wrongful cremations in N.S.

The president of the Funeral Association of Canada says the industry may need tighter regulations after two wrongful cremations were performed in Nova Scotia in the last five years.

Allan Cole, a funeral director in Toronto and president of the national organization, said wrongful cremations are rare, but in light of Nova Scotia's experience, it's time the industry talked about best practices when it comes to body identification and tracking.

"I think that it is certainly worthy of consideration in terms of national standards and articulating this in writing," he said.

Most funeral service professionals have policies in place to protect families and themselves, but the regulations vary from province to province, said Cole.

Ontario recently overhauled its legislation and regulations and some other provinces are reviewing theirs, but few — if any — define exactly how industry professionals are supposed to keep track of bodies before cremation, he said.

"It's timely that everyone take notice of this unfortunate occurrence in Nova Scotia to ensure that whatever practices, policies, procedures and regulations they have in place in their jurisdiction are in keeping with what's required to operate and serve the needs of the consumers."

48-hour wait in N.B.

Wayne Page, a funeral director in Hartland, N.B., and registrar of the New Brunswick Funeral Board, said that province doesn't have specific regulations on how to identify bodies for cremation, but it does have a 48-hour waiting period before cremation can take place.

"That would make it a little harder" to cremate the wrong body, Page said.

New Brunswick is reviewing its legislation and regulations, but preventing wrongful cremations is not currently part of that, he said.

Cole said he didn't have statistics, but there have probably been fewer than six wrongful cremations in Canada in recent memory.

Page said he has never heard of any, except the ones in Nova Scotia.

Last week, the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors called on the province to strengthen the regulations.

Service Nova Scotia, which regulates funeral homes and crematoriums, said it's reviewing the rules.

'The impact ... is just immeasurable'

Cole said he expects to put the topic on the agenda of the national association's next convention later this year.

"I would think that my colleagues similarly would say that this is something in which there should be an awareness and an understanding of the terrible outcome that's resulted in Nova Scotia," he said.

"The impact on grieving families that suffer this consequence is just immeasurable, so we as a profession can and will do everything possible to ensure that this doesn't repeat itself."

