Family of teen who died in Eastern Passage car crash starts fundraiser

The sister of a teenager who died in a car crash in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday has started an online fundraiser in support of her family.

Michelle Stewart is one of three people who died when a car crashed into the woods at the intersection of Dyke Road and Cow Bay Road.

"She was 17 years old, a daughter, a sister, a friend. She was adventurous and wild and had so much life to live," said Stewart's sister, Amber Lee Neil, on the fundraising website Gofundme.com

"We appreciate every little bit of help and support we will receive as a family," she wrote.

On Monday, the fundraiser had collected more than $1,500 toward a goal of raising $5,000.

RCMP have not released the names of the crash victims, but say one male and two females were killed in the crash.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and that the vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time rescuers arrived.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said vehicle involved was a sedan without a licence plate. The identifying numbers on the car were burned away, and officers are still working to gather more information about the vehicle.

A day after the crash, butterflies were placed on a traffic sign by the crash site. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Mary James of Cow Bay, along with two of her children, set up a memorial for the crash victims late Saturday close to midnight.

"I think that these little memorials, they're important ... these people were loved by their families and now they're gone," said James, who lives about a 10- to 15-minute walk away from the crash site.

James said she is not personally connected to any of the victims, but said her two children who are both in their 20s were messaging their friends once word of the crash got out.

"They were worried, they were concerned. It's a pretty small community," she said.

