Wildfires prompt $1.2M in support for N.S. firefighters 50-50 draw

A weekly 50-50 raffle in support of Nova Scotia firefighters surpassed $1.2 million last week, as wildfires raged throughout the province.

The Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50 raffle has been operating for three years, raising funds for more than 270 volunteer departments and other firefighter organizations around the province.

Andrew Wallis, a 24-year veteran with the fire service and the administrator of the draw, said last week's jackpot was four times what it would normally be.

He said the support was likely prompted by an intense wildfire that is now under control just northwest of Halifax and a record-breaking blaze that's still out of control in Shelburne County in the province's southwest.

"We're probably going to see a large boost again this week," Wallis told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

"You know, Nova Scotians are generous. This was a way for them to contribute right back to firefighters directly, so I think a lot of people are taking that opportunity."

Annapolis Royal volunteer firefighter Jason Rock sprays hotspots in Shelburne County over the weekend. Firefighters across the province are working long hours on the still out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Dean Brunet, a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces who lives in Windsor Forks, N.S., wanted to do exactly that.

Brunet and his girlfriend have been living in an RV for three years, and he has experience with fire service in the military.

He purchased tickets after his 89-year-old grandfather was evacuated from his home in the Stillwater Lake area.

"I was like, you know what, let's support the firefighter 50-50. It's local," Brunet said.

"It's always great if you win, but you never expect to, and you know, my grandfather was out there."

Brunet discovered he won Thursday evening, after his girlfriend read him the winning number: 2494712.

"I said, 'Say that again. I can't be reading this right.' I'm looking at it. 'Yeah. OK. Here, come here. Look at this,'" he said.

"She looked at it. Sure enough. It's like, 'We won I think, I don't know what to do.' Then buddy called us. Yeah, disbelief."

Brunet won $620,028 in the draw on Thursday, and the following day his grandfather was able to return to his home.

He said he wants to use the money to build himself a house.

"I've slowly been building a house, just with the little bit of funds I get now and then, and so hopefully we can be in the house this year. That'd be exciting."

Funds directly benefit fire departments

Wallis said 50 per cent of the jackpot is given to the winner each week, while the other half is distributed to participating departments and organizations.

When people purchase tickets, they choose which participant they want to support. Brunet purchased his tickets in support of the Amherst Firefighters Association.

Wallis said the weekly draw is important because raising money for volunteer departments can be difficult.

"What this does is it enables volunteer fire departments that don't have access to large tax bases and capital or revenue to support themselves," he said.

This will allow departments to renovate fire halls, provide more training and purchase more equipment, he said.

"What's happening right now certainly highlights the importance of having the volunteer network that we do and being able to share those resources when people get overwhelmed, such as what's happening here in the last week and a half."

