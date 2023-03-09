N.S. to spend $15M to help vineyards recover after extreme cold snap

In the wake of an extreme cold snap that saw Nova Scotia vineyards lose massive quantities of some of their most prized grapes, the provincial government is stepping in with emergency funding to help farms recover.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow visited Wolfville, which is home to many of the province's largest vineyards, and announced $15 million for fruit growers across Nova Scotia.

"I've talked to farmers about the impact last month's extreme cold had on their crops, and some are predicting a full loss of their fruit harvest this year," Morrow said in a release.

"This funding will help cover some of the extraordinary costs producers are facing over the next few years as the full scope of the damage is revealed."

Karl Coutinho, president of Avondale Sky Winery and board chairman for Wine Growers Nova Scotia, said this funding is a first step toward recovery for the industry.

"We can grow all the grapes we want, [but] we need to have something there to help us with the wine as well," Coutinho told CBC News.

The Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia has been advocating for funding since its members began to realize the extent of the damage caused when temperatures dropped to –25 C in early February.

Association president Steve Ells said he believes the province's vineyards lost at least 95 per cent of all viable vinifera buds, which are used in the production of Chardonnay, pinot noir, and Riesling, and anywhere from 40 to 90 per cent of hybrid buds, depending on the vineyard.

With many of the grapes expected to be used for this summer's production damaged, Ells said winemakers may be forced to turn to regions like Niagara in Ontario to get the necessary juice to get by this year.

"It's very important to the industry to make sure production stays somewhat intact," he said, emphasizing the close link between tourism and the vineyards.

"As an industry and province, we want to make sure that there's experiences and products for those tourists to still come and get."

The president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia said the level of damage to vineyards in the province is the worst he's seen in his 12 years in the business. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The plan, however, is to be transparent about this if it occurs, and work toward having full production of Nova Scotia juice resume as soon as possible.

"With the hybrids, it's going to take two or three years — best case scenario — to get them back in production, and with the vinifera, we could be looking at a longer time period depending on how we assess the damage throughout the summer," he said

As the effects of climate change on production continue to be felt, Ells said it's important Nova Scotia farmers try and mitigate their risks as much as possible.

"I think we're all worried about it," he said.

