Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Innovation centre at Halifax university receives $20 million in funding

Federal minister says funding will go toward new solar panels and audiovisual communications technology at the Sobeys Inspiration Hub.

Some of the funds will help to pay for solar panels on other campus buildings

The Canadian Press ·
McNally building at St. Mary's University seen from across the front lawn.
Saint Mary's University is contributing $12 million to the innovation centre. (Robert Short/CBC)

An innovation centre under construction at Saint Mary's University is getting $20 million in joint funding from the Halifax school and the federal government.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Ottawa will contribute $8 million toward the Sobeys Inspiration Hub, which will support entrepreneurship and innovation.

Saint Mary's is contributing $12 million to the project.

LeBlanc says the funding will help pay for new solar panels and audiovisual communications technology.

Some of the funding will also pay for energy-efficiency enhancements for other buildings on campus.

Officials say the installation of solar panels across several campus buildings will more than double the university's capacity to generate clean energy. 

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now