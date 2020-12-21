Funding announced for 3 affordable housing projects in Halifax

The Nova Scotia government is contributing $1.8 million to a trio of housing projects in the Halifax area that are part of the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative.

The federal government is spending $8.7 million to help ensure the three projects, which were approved by Halifax regional council last month, are sustainable.

"Adequate, safe, accessible and sustainable affordable housing is a significant challenge," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Monday.

"The Rapid Housing Initiative means that we'll see quick action on projects that will help women and children (Adsum House), Indigenous people (the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre) and African Nova Scotians (the North End Community Health Association)."

To get the federal funding, the projects must be done by the end of 2021. (CBC)

Adsum House will receive $4 million to build 25 units. The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre is getting $2.9 million for 17 units and the North End Community Health Association $1.2 million for 10 units.

More Nova Scotia projects could be announced as more Rapid Housing Initiative plans come out.

Adsum House is planning to build units on land it owns in Lakeside.

Almost a third of the apartments will be accessible and the building will use passive solar power to increase energy efficiency. It'll be permanent housing for women for families and for trans and gender non-conforming persons.

Submissions for the funding were put together quickly. The deadline to finish the construction projects is the end of 2021.

The Mi'kmaq Friendship Centre's project will provide emergency shelter and permanent housing for its urban Indigenous clients at a property it owns on College Street.

MORE TOP STORIES