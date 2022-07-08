Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Homes evacuated after fuel leak at Sydney's Imperial Esso oil depot

Authorities have set up a barrier around the area and residents are being asked to avoid the scene.

Fire, emergency services and police are at the scene of the leak

Cape Breton police direct traffic away from three blocks in Sydney's north end neighbourhood due to a leak at the Imperial Esso fuel tank enclosure. (Thomas Ayers/CBC)

Homes in the north end of Sydney, N.S., have been evacuated after a fuel leak from a nearby oil depot was reported.

Christina Lamey, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality communications officer, says fire, emergency services and police are at the scene of the leak.

Homes between Des Barres Street and the oil depot have been evacuated.

Authorities have set up a barrier around the Imperial Esso fuel tank enclosure and residents are being asked to avoid the scene.

More to come

