Homes evacuated after fuel leak at Sydney's Imperial Esso oil depot
Fire, emergency services and police are at the scene of the leak
Homes in the north end of Sydney, N.S., have been evacuated after a fuel leak from a nearby oil depot was reported.
Christina Lamey, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality communications officer, says fire, emergency services and police are at the scene of the leak.
Homes between Des Barres Street and the oil depot have been evacuated.
The area of concern is displayed as follows: <a href="https://t.co/x01mW2wcqI">pic.twitter.com/x01mW2wcqI</a>—@CBRMGov
Authorities have set up a barrier around the Imperial Esso fuel tank enclosure and residents are being asked to avoid the scene.
More to come
