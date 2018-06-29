Frustrations and finger pointing mount over damaged berm

Homeowners on Big Lake in Lower East Chezzetcook, N.S., are tired of fighting with two levels of government.

They've been pushing to get repairs made to a natural stone berm that protects the lake and about a dozen homes and cottages from the Atlantic Ocean.

The berm broke open during a powerful storm surge in early January, causing water levels in Big Lake to rise and flooding in homes. The breach was not repaired.

"It's very worrisome that something is going to happen and the last thing you want to see is someone's house going into the ocean," said resident Margie Wade, who has lived on Big Lake for 51 years.

She said she was floored when she was told at a meeting two months ago the Nova Scotia government did not have a plan in place to fix the berm.

A powerful storm surge in early January ripped a hole in the stone berm, allowing Big Lake to fill with sea water. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

At that time, people in the area were told by Department of Natural Resources officials to fortify their properties with protective walls, put their homes on stilts and seek coastal-flooding insurance.

"Why is this my problem in the first place," said Tracy Cowan, who has spent the past 12 years on Big Lake. "Why isn't it DNR's responsibility to do maintenance on their property so my property is not endangered."

Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller recently met with Big Lake residents and told them they should take up their concerns over the berm with the Halifax Regional Municipality for allowing the homes to be built there.

"One homeowner told us they've been there for 15 years and they had a building permit from HRM and were allowed to build there looking right out over the ocean," said Miller. "That is the responsibility of the municipality to acknowledge that there are some places where you just can't build."

Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller. (CBC)

HRM Coun. David Hendsbee, who represents the Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore district, said the provincial government is walking away from its responsibility to protect the homeowners.

"I'm totally bewildered and baffled by the logic of the Department of Natural Resources on this matter," he said. "There's no municipality involvement here unless it has to do with an emergency evacuation."

Hendsbee said the government should have fixed the breach in the berm when it was first reported in early January.

The back and forth between the two governments is adding to the frustrations of residents who just want to see the berm repaired before the fall hurricane season begins.

"I hope they aren't going to fight over this for another six months because what happens to us in the meantime," said Wade, who said one more big storm surge could rip the berm completely apart. "It's almost like they want there to be a tragedy before anybody will do anything."

A home on Big Lake. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

What makes the Big Lake homeowners even more upset is the fact the provincial government is spending money to fix other areas that were damaged by storm surge.

Queensland Beach has undergone major upgrades, including a nearly two-metre high stone berm that runs the entire length of the beach. The work is costing taxpayers $541,000.

Near Lawrencetown Beach, a section of large rock along Highway 207 that was breached by storm surge will be upgraded this fall.

"I brought it up that other beaches are getting fixed and my MLA said, 'Yes, but they have roads,'" said Wade. "I told him we are people, with homes."

The federal government also announced climate-change initiatives this week.

More than $4 million is going to marsh restoration and tidal wetlands projects along the Bay of Fundy and the Northumberland Strait. That comes from the $75-million federal Coastal Restoration Fund.

In Kings County, $343,000 was spent on a dike restoration project along the Cornwallis River. The money came from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. A section of dike was raised up to climate-change projections, protecting agricultural marshland.

"We are in a David and Goliath fight and there is nobody in power that seems to have any answers for us or cares," said Cowan. "It leaves us alone and by ourselves."

The berm protects Big Lake and the houses along the shore from the Atlantic Ocean. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Nova Scotia government spent $30,000 on a report that conducted an analysis of the beach at Lower East Chezzetcook.

Part of the report provided three estimates to fix to the berm. The cheapest was a $600,000 repair to the section that had been breached.

A similar tear in the berm was fixed for a fraction of that cost in 2010.

Miller confirmed this week there is no plan for any repair, not even the cheapest option.

Homeowners are worried their property values will be greatly diminished.

"It's terrifying, everything I own is in jeopardy," said Cowan. "Everything in our community is in jeopardy."