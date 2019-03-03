Why frozen wells, septic systems are keeping a contractor busy

Frozen wells, pipes and septic systems have kept Ritchie Gilby busy this winter.

"It's a bit of an emergency to people when it happens because obviously you want your plumbing to work and obviously you need water," Gilby said.

Gilby has an excavation business based in Elmsdale, N.S., called Gilby Construction. He says he's seen an increase in calls for this kind of work compared to last winter.

Last winter, Gilby said he had two calls to do the thaw work. He said he's been called out to more than 20 this winter.

Not enough snow to insulate ground

According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, temperatures have been colder than average this winter and any snow that has fallen hasn't stayed on the ground for long.

This lack of snow cover, according to Snoddon, would allow frost to push deeper into the ground.

Gilby has come to the same conclusion.

"I was running into a lot of people with frozen lines, primarily in pump systems, with some gravity pump systems as well, and that's mainly due to the cold weather this year," Gilby said.

"And there's a lack of snow and a lot of rain. So basically that allows the ground to become super saturated and the frost will go down further and freeze the pipes."

Ritchie Gilby uses steam to clear frozen pipes. (Submitted by Ritchie Gilby)

He created a steaming device that he said makes the job quicker.

Eileen Harvie, who lives in Shubenacadie, N.S., called Gilby after her septic system froze.

She has an alarm connected to her system that goes off if the pump isn't clearing the tank, so she was able to get the problem addressed before it became messy.

"We've been here 15 years," Harvie said. "First time it's ever done."

Dylan MacDonald, of Nine Mile River, N.S., said he had just come back from a trip to Cuba when he realized his well was frozen.

"We got back here at 7 a.m. on a Sunday and no water was coming into the house," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said Gilby was able to help him out that morning.

He said he's heard from neighbours who are also been dealing with frozen lines.

"Our well, the way it's designed, it's a dug well," MacDonald said. "And the pipe is probably not really as low as it should be under the frost line. I think it's been a problem for a lot of people around Nova Scotia this year in particular."

Preventative measures

Gilby has a few suggestions for people who want to prevent their lines from freezing. He said they should cover the ground above the pipes with hay if they know where they are.

"That would prevent the frost from permeating the ground. Put it over loosely and make sure it stays there — any air barrier you can create between cold and warm," Gilby said.

Gilby said rigid board insulation could also help prevent lines from freezing.

