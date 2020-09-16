Fright Night fundraiser a go in Cape Breton, despite pandemic

A popular Halloween attraction in Cape Breton is set to go ahead, despite the pandemic.

The 18th annual Fright Night will return to Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Grand Mira North in October.

The event features a trail filled with monsters, zombies and other supernatural creatures to scare visitors along the way. This year's theme is "Into the Fog," based on the 1980s horror flick The Fog.

Linda Hayes, special events co-ordinator at Two Rivers Wildlife Park, said without Fright Night, the park might not be able to stay open year round.

"It would mean a lot of us not having jobs through the winter, and possibly the park having to close for the winter months," said Hayes.

She said the fundraiser is also essential for the animals.

"We need this event to feed our furry friends for the winter here."

Earl, the Snowy Owl, lives at Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Cape Breton. (George Mortimer/CBC)

But there will be changes in the event.

Typically, Fright Night requires around 100 volunteers to organize, decorate and scare people along the trail. Hayes said this year, there will be fewer volunteers, and they'll be encouraged to stay in social bubbles where possible.

"We are trying to get groups to come out to take on areas of the trail," said Hayes. "That way it can be their own social bubble and we can separate their costumes and make up their masks."

All visitors will be required to wear masks. Hand washing stations will be set up at the start and end of the trail.

"It's going to be a lot of effort, but we really think it's going to be worth it," said Hayes. "We get excited about it, we can't wait to scare everyone, it's a lot of fun."

There will be fewer volunteers at this year's Fright Night, and they'll be encouraged to stay with others in their own social bubble. (Submitted/Linda Hayes)

Haeley Langlois, who has been volunteering at Fright Night for about seven years, is glad the event will go ahead.

"It's always a fun time," said Langlois.

Langlois said she is looking forward to scaring people next month, even though she herself is not the biggest fan of being scared.

"I hate scary movies. I love Halloween but I've kind of got used to it because I've been so involved," said Langlois.

The number of people on the trail at any one time will be limited to 25. The park has added an extra night, to allow more people to attend.

Fright Night will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30.

