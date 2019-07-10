Frigate forced back to Halifax port due to oil leak

A Royal Canadian Navy frigate has been forced back to port after an internal engine oil leak.

HMCS Halifax was slated to take part in an operation in the Mediterranean Sea off central and eastern Europe for six months.

However, a spokesperson for Maritime Forces Atlantic said a leak of an unspecified quantity of oil occurred on Sunday as the vessel was finishing trials before proceeding to its mission.

Maj. Mark Gough said the crew was conducting a planned high-speed trial to test recent repairs on their engines.

He said during the test, oil started coming out from around a seal on a gas turbine gearbox.

Gough said that due to the risk of more oil leaking into high-temperature areas, the commander decided to return to Halifax to replace the seal before the ship returns to duty.

Maintenance technicians were working Wednesday with the crew to complete repairs over the next few days and the frigate is then expected to head to the Mediterranean.

MORE TOP STORIES