Fresh peaches recalled in Canada after salmonella outbreak in U.S.

Canadians are being warned to avoid some fresh peaches from a California company after a salmonella outbreak in the United States.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the Class 1 recall on Saturday.

Prima Wawona, located in Fresno, Calif., has recalled fresh peaches with various brand names due to possible salmonella contamination.

Various importers in Canada are also conducting a recall of the affected products.

Various brand names on recall list

The recall report lists 11 different products with various labels, including Prima Sweet Value Wawona, Sweet 2 Eat, Sweet O, Wegmans and Extrafresh.

The recall affects these specific products, mostly sold from June 1-Aug. 22.

The peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. They might also have been repackaged into a variety of formats.

The advisory was triggered by a similar recall in the U.S. by Prima Wawona. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a food safety alert for certain peaches.

As of Sunday, there were 68 reported cases in nine states, with 14 hospitalizations and zero deaths.

One of the multiple peach products being recalled in Canada over salmonella concerns related to California company Prima Wawona. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The CFIA is also conducting an investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

People are being urged to check whether they have these peaches in their home or restaurant. They should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, according to the CFIA.

Food contaminated with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can cause sickness, the recall said.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract "serious and sometimes deadly infections," while others might experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Other recent outbreaks

This outbreak comes after 13 salmonella cases were confirmed in New Brunswick between June and July, but it is unclear how they started.

The province's health department said the cases were not related to the more than 300 Canadians who became ill from salmonella, which have been linked to a recall of U.S. grown red onions.

Class 1 recalls are considered "high-risk" since the product is available for sale or could be in people's homes.

