Freezing rain expected to hit most of Nova Scotia

Messy weather is expected across Nova Scotia Sunday with Environment Canada cautioning people that rain will turn to freezing rain and ice pellets over most of the mainland, creating hazardous conditions for up to 15 hours.

There are freezing rain warnings for all counties except those in the southwest and parts of Cape Breton.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," according to the national weather service.

Flights are affected at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport with many delays and cancellations.The JA Douglas McCurdy Airport in Sydney is advising people to check with their airlines.

The temperature is expected to remain above freezing in southwestern parts of the province with periods of heavy rain and the possibility of thundershowers.

It was still raining mid-morning in Halifax. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

There are rainfall warnings in effect for Yarmouth, Shelburne, Digby, Annapolis and Queens counties. They say flooding is possible in low-lying areas and water could pool on roads.

Snow is expected in parts of Cape Breton. There's a snowfall warnings in effect in Victoria County and Inverness County north of Mabou. Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow and ice pellets are expected.

