How icy is it on Nova Scotia roads? Even salt trucks can't stay upright

Driving conditions were so treacherous in Nova Scotia on Friday morning that even the salt trucks were slipping off the roads.

At 9:30 a.m., a Trenton public works salt truck slid down a sloped, icy street and tipped over onto Main Street, spilling a large amount of salt into the intersection.

New Glasgow Police spokesperson Const. Ken MacDonald said the 59-year-old driver was not injured, and the road will be closed for a few hours between High Street and Forge Street while the truck is towed and the salt is removed.

MacDonald acknowledged the irony. "No question about it," he said.

A second salt truck slid off Highway 2 into the ditch near Great Village around 8 a.m.

Freezing rain covered much of the province in ice on Friday morning, causing traffic tie-ups, fender benders and school closures. The precipitation changed to rain mid-morning, but the temperature is expected to plummet again this evening.

A salt truck with a plow slid off the road and into the ditch on Friday morning near Great Village, N.S. (Lisa George)

Road conditions across the province were treacherous due to freezing rain on Friday morning. (Lisa George)

