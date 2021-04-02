Messy mix of ice pellets, rain expected to hit eastern Nova Scotia

A messy mix of ice pellets and rain is expected to sweep parts of Nova Scotia on Friday, continuing into Saturday for some areas.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and rainfall warnings for several counties in the eastern half of the province.

Antigonish County, Pictou County and Inverness County, south of Mabou, is expected to see both freezing rain and significant rainfall.

The weather agency said between 30-80 millimetres of rain could fall, which could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rainfall warnings have also been issued for Guysborough County, Richmond County, Victoria County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County and Halifax County, east of Porters Lake.

Heavy rain is expected to fall overnight and continue into Saturday for parts of Cape Breton.

Freezing rain is also expected to hit Mabou and the northern regions of Inverness County, which should taper off by Saturday morning.

The weather agency reminded people to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. It also said ice buildup may cause tree branches to break.

MORE TOP STORIES