Most of Nova Scotia under freezing rain warning

Most of Nova Scotia is under a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada has posted freezing rain warnings for all of the mainland and parts of Cape Breton. There are rainfall warnings only for Richmond County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

Icy conditions are expected to begin in Colchester and Cumberland counties on Saturday afternoon and extend to most of the province by Saturday night.

According to the agency's website, freezing rain is expected to continue during the day on Sunday before changing to showers on Monday.

The main risk of freezing rain is expected in inland areas of the province, the warnings said.

Environment Canada warns that driving and walking surfaces may become icy and slippery and ice buildup may cause tree branches to break.

